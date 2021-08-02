Whiteheart (WHITE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $412,747.00

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for approximately $973.07 or 0.02447470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and approximately $412,747.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00103547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00138722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,681.73 or 0.99807971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.15 or 0.00840450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

