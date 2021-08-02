WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.19

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 5796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WOW. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 2.11.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.17 million. Research analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

