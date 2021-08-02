William Blair Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visa in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $5.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $246.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.80. Visa has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $479.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,945 shares of company stock worth $18,841,342. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $373,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Visa by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Visa by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Visa by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,662,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $801,048,000 after purchasing an additional 236,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Visa by 5,870.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 597 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

