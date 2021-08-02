William Blair Comments on Hologic, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hologic in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.75.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

