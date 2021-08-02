William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Facebook in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2021 earnings at $13.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.68 EPS.

FB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

FB opened at $356.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.95. Facebook has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,414.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $21,599,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,266,320 shares of company stock worth $763,126,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

