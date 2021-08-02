William Blair Weighs in on Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

NYSE:BMY opened at $67.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.