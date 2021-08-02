William Blair Weighs in on CBRE Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for CBRE Group in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. William Blair also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $96.46 on Monday. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

