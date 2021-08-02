William Blair Weighs in on IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. William Blair also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.75.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $678.53 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $347.54 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $621.69. The company has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 80.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

