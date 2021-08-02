William Blair Weighs in on TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for TESSCO Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). William Blair also issued estimates for TESSCO Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $6.01 on Monday. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 514,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 130,495 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 77,867 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

