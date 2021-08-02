Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 592.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.62.

NYSE:WSM opened at $151.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.72.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.