Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Acquires 887 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,980,000 after purchasing an additional 28,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $281.48. 63,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,339. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.36 and a 1-year high of $284.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

