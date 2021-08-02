Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Buys 7,245 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,034,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 23,620 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,293,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,030. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.93. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $129.59 and a 1-year high of $134.11.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

