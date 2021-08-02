Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $442.48. 140,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,924. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $443.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $429.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

