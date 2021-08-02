Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up 6.8% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $48,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.73. 4,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,121. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $59.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.17.

