Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,176,386. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.79.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

