Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares during the quarter. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned 2.97% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMOP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,720,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,993,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,530,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 811.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 48,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 43,028 shares in the last quarter.

HMOP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,333. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.19. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $42.79.

