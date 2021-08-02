Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 666,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 13.9% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.44% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $98,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,136. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.32. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.20 and a one year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

