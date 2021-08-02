Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.6% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.26. 45,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,739. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.64.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

