Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Purchases 35,348 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,348 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $18,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT remained flat at $$50.80 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 479,796 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80.

