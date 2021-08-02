Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned 2.21% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $24,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,271,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,234,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 836,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,251,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,457,000 after buying an additional 35,659 shares during the period.

Shares of IPAC stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.89. 234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,313. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.96.

