Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.05. 115,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,985. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

