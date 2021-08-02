Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 2,698 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,897,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.6% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 2,271,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,696,000 after buying an additional 1,218,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,771,030 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

