Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF makes up 1.9% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.69% of iShares Europe ETF worth $13,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,091,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,976,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186,706 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,237,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 337.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000.

IEV stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,329. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.12. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $39.29 and a 1 year high of $55.73.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

