Wing Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Wing has a market capitalization of $30.25 million and $2.81 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.65 or 0.00043100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00046316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00100252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00139081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,650.49 or 1.00077125 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.03 or 0.00851962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,942,218 coins and its circulating supply is 1,817,218 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

