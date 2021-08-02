WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $6.49. WisdomTree Investments shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 7,166 shares trading hands.

The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 223,472 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 501,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $949.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

