WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 40,208 shares.The stock last traded at $47.38 and had previously closed at $47.16.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPS. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 29.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

