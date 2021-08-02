Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Wolf Safe Poor People (CURRENCY:WSPP) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Wolf Safe Poor People has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $195,160.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00102942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00139160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,428.56 or 1.00212559 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.74 or 0.00848238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wolf Safe Poor People

Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8

