Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

NYSE WWW opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,201,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,171,000 after acquiring an additional 711,972 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,800,000 after acquiring an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 153,703 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,377 shares of company stock worth $900,318 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

