WOM Protocol Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and $204,738.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00059893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.18 or 0.00820558 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00091111 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

