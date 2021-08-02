Wootrade (WOO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $53.96 Million

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Wootrade has a market cap of $318.24 million and approximately $53.96 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wootrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wootrade has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00059906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.45 or 0.00823014 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00091197 BTC.

Wootrade Profile

Wootrade is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,110,102 coins and its circulating supply is 477,216,059 coins. Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . Wootrade’s official website is woo.network . Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Wootrade Coin Trading

