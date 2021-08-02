World Token (WORLD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $68,472.00

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, World Token has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One World Token coin can now be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Token has a market cap of $2.55 million and $68,472.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00046336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00100292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00139497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,608.40 or 0.99837069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.22 or 0.00851319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,651,247 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

