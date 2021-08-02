WOWswap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $117,092.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $117,092.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 42.6% higher against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.70 or 0.00019372 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00046565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00103263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00138665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,775.87 or 1.00036571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.40 or 0.00841014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

