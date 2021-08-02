(WPX.TO) (TSE:WPX) Trading Down 5.6%

(WPX.TO) (TSE:WPX) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 167,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 659,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

(WPX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WPX)

Western Resources Corp, formerly Western Potash Corp, is a Canada-based company, which intends to be able to pursue investment opportunities in other resource properties that may contain metals or minerals other than potash and in jurisdictions that may be outside of Saskatchewan. The Company considers alternative value enhancing opportunities for those resource properties, such as joint ventures, spin-offs or business combinations.

