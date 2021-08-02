Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Reaches $4.35 on Exchanges (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $4.35 or 0.00010968 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $285,365.53 and approximately $4,239.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00102709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00138387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,721.74 or 1.00162573 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.34 or 0.00845586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.