Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Achieves $2.56 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.56 billion and approximately $779.03 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $334.97 or 0.00844891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00102787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00138957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,640.85 or 0.99986052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002605 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,653,733 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

