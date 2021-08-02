Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Tops $315.06 on Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $315.06 or 0.00801796 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $605,224.91 and approximately $629.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 45.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00102892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00138518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,320.99 or 1.00068880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.16 or 0.00847871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

