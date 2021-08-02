Wrapped NXM Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $97.49 million and approximately $13.66 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $58.13 or 0.00149070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00061069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.14 or 0.00808102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00095567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00040615 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars.

