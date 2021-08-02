Wrapped NXM (WNXM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13.66 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $97.49 million and approximately $13.66 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for about $58.13 or 0.00149070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

