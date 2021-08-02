W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) vs. GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Critical Comparison

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

W&T Offshore has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrowMax Resources has a beta of 3.29, suggesting that its stock price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares W&T Offshore and GrowMax Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore -8.31% N/A -1.36% GrowMax Resources N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares W&T Offshore and GrowMax Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $346.63 million 1.66 $37.79 million ($0.16) -25.31 GrowMax Resources N/A N/A -$1.72 million N/A N/A

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than GrowMax Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for W&T Offshore and GrowMax Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 1 1 0 2.50 GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

W&T Offshore presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.80%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats GrowMax Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interest in approximately 146 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 506,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2020, its total proved reserves were 144.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

GrowMax Resources Company Profile

GrowMax Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources. The firm focuses in the operation of Bayovar property, located in Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. It also involves in the distribution of fertilizers. The company was founded on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

