Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Sets New 52-Week High at $580.00

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 580 ($7.58) and last traded at GBX 571 ($7.46), with a volume of 12806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 570 ($7.45).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 497.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The company has a market capitalization of £114.99 million and a PE ratio of 18.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

