X-CASH Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $40,584.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, X-CASH has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008634 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 95.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

