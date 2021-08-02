X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Shares Acquired by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock opened at $40.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45. X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

