X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Shares Purchased by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,412 shares during the period. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned about 0.17% of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 240,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after buying an additional 143,025 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 230,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after buying an additional 78,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,836,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,554,000 after buying an additional 55,889 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 217,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 73,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYLB opened at $40.27 on Monday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16.

