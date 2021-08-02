xBTC (xBTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,811.00

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. xBTC has a market cap of $375,969.42 and approximately $1,811.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, xBTC has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00103134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00138599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,334.30 or 0.99692719 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.24 or 0.00844588 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 1,341,585 coins and its circulating supply is 1,336,048 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

