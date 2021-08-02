Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $2.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $46.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.85. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 52.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 137,262 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

