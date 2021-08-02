Xensor Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (XSR)

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Xensor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Xensor has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Xensor has a market cap of $1.10 million and $29,238.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Xensor

Xensor (XSR) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,661,096 coins. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot . Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc/index_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services. “

