Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,089 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 16,819 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Xilinx worth $39,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,676,876,000 after acquiring an additional 432,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $534,264,000 after acquiring an additional 122,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $375,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $415,385,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,349,000 after acquiring an additional 731,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.85.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $149.84 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

