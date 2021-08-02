XinFin Network (XDC) Price Hits $0.0789 on Major Exchanges

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, XinFin Network has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XinFin Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0789 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. XinFin Network has a total market capitalization of $969.42 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XinFin Network alerts:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $355.34 or 0.00915219 BTC.

XinFin Network Coin Profile

XinFin Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,684,849,860 coins and its circulating supply is 12,284,849,860 coins. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XinFin Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XinFin Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.