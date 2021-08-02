XIO (XIO) Price Hits $0.24

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One XIO coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official website for XIO is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

