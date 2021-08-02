XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) Stake Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,972 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in XL Fleet were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XL. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in XL Fleet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in XL Fleet in the first quarter worth $27,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in XL Fleet in the first quarter worth $99,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in XL Fleet in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the first quarter valued at $135,000. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XL shares. BTIG Research downgraded XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

XL stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.11 million, a P/E ratio of 87.26 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.62. XL Fleet Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

